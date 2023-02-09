Multi-vehicle crash leaves person dead after 2 cars overturn on US-59 in Sugar Land, officials say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash where two cars overturned in Sugar Land on Wednesday, according to police.

The Sugar Land Police Department reported the crash just before 5 p.m. on the southbound mainlanes of US-59 between Highway 90 and Dairy Ashford Road.

Authorities said two cars involved in the crash were overturned and that one person died at the scene.

SLPD said several southbound mainlanes of the freeway are expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Police encouraged drivers to avoid the area as they conduct the fatality investigation.

