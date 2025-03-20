16-year-old arrested for allegedly carjacking woman at her place of work in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old is among four suspects at the center of a carjacking that took place in Katy on Tuesday, according to investigators.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a woman was leaving her place of employment at a shopping center on Mason Road when a group of men shoved her to the ground and took off with her car.

Deputies said the woman had minor injuries, and the suspect drove away with her vehicle, leaving from the Salata parking lot.

She reportedly had an AirTag inside her car, helping patrol units track down her stolen vehicle to Saginaw Point Lane, where they found the 16-year-old boy.

When deputies approached the vehicle, the teenager ran away but was ultimately taken into custody a short time later.

He was charged with robbery, which is a third-degree felony, and with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which is a state jail felony.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that there are a total of four suspects, and three are still at large.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Violent Crimes Unit.

