Man carjacks 3 women, robs convenience store before shootout with police in NW Harris Co. HPD says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody as of Sunday morning after allegedly committing two violent acts within minutes of each other in NW Harris County before getting into a shootout with Houston police officers, according to officials.

The Houston Police Department said at around 3 a.m.; officers responded to the 9200 block of Richmond after three women had their car stolen by the suspect, described by police as a Black man in his 30s.

Officials said 12 minutes later, the suspect reportedly arrived at the 2700 block of Westerland and robbed a convenience store at gunpoint before fleeing.

There were no injuries reported at either scene by police.

HPD said officers began following a car that matched the stolen vehicle's description and located the man who entered the Easton Commons.

The suspect got out of the vehicle after a stopping point and started to run before opening fire on officers, who ducked for cover but returned fire, hitting the suspect, HPD said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

Officials said multiple charges are pending, and body camera footage will be released in 30 days, per protocol.