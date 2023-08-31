Crews have cleared debris on I-610 South Loop at SH-225 after a semi-truck carrying crashed junk vehicles lost its load on a bridge over the freeway.

Debris cleared after semi-truck hauling crashed junk vehicles loses load on bridge over South Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews worked to clear debris off a portion of the South Loop after an 18-wheeler reportedly lost its load Thursday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a semi-truck with a flatbed was hauling crushed junk vehicles on the bridge that goes over the South Loop when its trailer flipped, causing the load to fall off the ramp.

Gonzalez shared a photo on social media showing the crashed vehicles that had fallen off.

All mainlanes of 610 South Loop eastbound at SH-225 were impacted by the debris but have since been reopened.

No one was reportedly hurt.

