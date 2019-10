EMBED >More News Videos What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for a 57-year-old man with reported dementia who went missing since the weekend.Houston police said Randall Lee Gilley went missing Saturday, Oct. 19.They believe he may be in the Katy area.Gilley is described as white, 6' tall, 163 pounds, with gray/white hair and hazel eyes.Police urge anyone with information on Gilley's whereabouts to contact HPD Patrol at 713-884-3131 or HPD's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.