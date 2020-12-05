traffic accident

5 hurt in crash involving Harris County deputies

By Brett Birkinbine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Five people were injured Saturday in a crash involving a sheriff's cruiser in northwest Harris County.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 17500 block of Clay Road at Queenston Boulevard.

Two Harris County deputies were westbound on Clay on their way to a report of a chase when the driver of a Ford F-150 turned in front of them, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The HSCO cruiser broadsided the pickup with three people inside.

The driver and two passengers inside the truck were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, but authorities said they didn't believe the injuries were life threatening.

Both deputies were also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said they did not believe the HCSO cruiser was running with lights and siren on at the time of the crash. They said they hope the cruiser's dash camera video will give them a better look at what happened and who may have been at fault.

