40-year-old man hit by vehicle while crossing Eastex Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 40-year-old man is critical after being hit by a vehicle along the Eastex Freeway on Friday, according to police.

At about noon, the Houston Police Department responded to the incident involving a pedestrian along the freeway and Tidwell Road.

HPD said the man was crossing the freeway before a driver in a white Cadillac SRX hit him. The driver reportedly stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear why the man was crossing the freeway or if anyone will face any charges.