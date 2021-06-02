child killed

3-year-old girl dies in hospital after crash with 2 vehicles on Eastex Freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

3-year-old girl dies in hospital after crash on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old girl was killed and two others, including a 4-month-old baby, were injured after a crash on the Eastex Freeway.



Houston police said the crash happened on northbound U.S. 59 at Laura Koppe Road late Wednesday morning.

Investigators said a 23-year-old woman driving a white Chevrolet Traverse was heading northbound on the freeway and stopped to avoid debris blocking a lane. The pallet was part of a lost load struck from a separate crash that happened about 10 minutes before.

As the woman tried to drive around, she was hit by a green Ford Taurus, causing both vehicles to spin, according to investigators.

The 3-year-old in the Traverse was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, a 4-month-old baby girl who was with the 3-year-old is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Taurus, who was described as a 79-year-old man, is hospitalized with a broken leg along with various cuts and bruises.

Neither driver was found to be intoxicated, according to HPD.

Investigators say they haven't located the truck or the driver involved in the lost load incident. No charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontraffic fatalitiescar crashbaby rescuedman injuredfatal crashchild killedfreewaytraffictraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Grandmother says woman accused in child's murder is 'not a mother'
2 children dead as drag racer plows into spectators
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
More TOP STORIES News