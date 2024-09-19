7-year-old boy drowns in northeast Harris Co. swimming pool, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A drowning in a northeast Harris County swimming pool claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy, deputies said on Wednesday.

In a social media post published at 7:42 p.m., the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said deputies responded to the 7300 block of Fox Forest Trail in the Foxwood neighborhood, where a child was unresponsive in a pool.

The constable's office didn't provide any other info other than to confirm the boy had died.

"The child was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS. Please pray for all involved," Constable Mark Herman's Office said.

While authorities didn't identify the pool as belonging to a residence or the community, Precinct 4's social media post had an image of emergency vehicles parked in a culdesac.

ABC13 is asking questions about what unfolded.