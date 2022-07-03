3-year-old boy found unresponsive in Webster apartment pool, police say

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he was pulled from an apartment complex pool on Sunday, officials said.At about 1:45 p.m. police responded to a call reporting a toddler was found floating in one of the pools at the Baystone Apartments located at 800 West NASA Parkway.Investigators said the child was at the pool with his family when he went under.First responders started CPR when they arrived on the scene before taking the 3-year-old to HCA Houston Clear Lake Hospital, officials say.As of 3 p.m., the 3-year-old's condition was not confirmed.The pool area, located near the front of the complex, has a regular size pool with depths up to 7 feet. There was also a more shallow kids pool nearby.It's unconfirmed which of the two pools the child was found in.