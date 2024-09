HCSO dive team searching for man who hasn't resurfaced after assisting 2 women in water in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man who disappeared under water in Crosby after assisting two women who were struggling in the water.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said its dive team was dispatched to the 1900 block of Gulf Pump Road on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the man is believed to be approximately 25 years old and has not resurfaced.

Officials say the two women managed to get out of the water.