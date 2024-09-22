Missing 5-year-old with autism found dead in Cypress pond after search, authorities confirm

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A five-year-old with autism is confirmed dead after drowning in a pond in Cypress, authorities announced Sunday.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Precinct 5 deputies arrived at the 20500 block of Keegans Ledge Lane where the child was reported missing.

The child was discovered in the pond shortly after.

