2 robberies at the same time leads to chase, arrests of 3 suspects in N. Harris Co, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three suspects have been detained after two robberies in the same area led to a chase in Harris County on Saturday evening, according to deputies.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, HCSO officers were responding to an aggravated robbery call at a Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway when another robbery was in progress, according to HCSO. That suspect was detained.

While in the Walmart parking, the initial suspect was located inside a vehicle after attempting to leave.

The suspect then rammed an HCSO vehicle and attempted to run the deputies at the scene, causing one to open fire, but no one was hurt, officials said.

A chase then ensued on Veterans Memorial and Highway 249. It ended after the driver crashed into a wall on Rankin Road near I-45 southbound, Gonzalez tweeted out.

Deputies said that a passenger inside the vehicle got out and jumped off the bridge, and possibly injured as a result.

All suspects were detained. The two suspects inside the vehicle are said to be men in their 40s with a history of shoplifting, HCSO said.

The driver has been charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, and the passenger was arrested for felony theft, deputies said.

No other deputies were reported injured.