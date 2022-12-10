21-year-old killed after being hit by stray bullet while asleep in north Harris Co., deputies say

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is working to track down whoever fired shots that hit and killed a young man while he was sleeping in his bed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was killed after being hit by a stray bullet while asleep in north Harris County, according to deputies.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Capewood Apartments off Aldine Mail Route.

"As of right now, we don't think that the complainant was targeted. We don't think that he was the target of the shooter. But again, we don't have any information about who did this or what those circumstances were, so we don't know why they were firing in the direction of complex right now," HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown said.

Investigators said the bullets came from outside the apartment and through the wall.

At this point, authorities don't know if they're looking for one suspect or more. They believe the shots were fired from behind the apartment building, where there is an alley and houses.

"All of this could have been prevented. It affects everybody," Virginia Perez, who lives in one of the nearby apartment buildings, said.

Perez said she didn't know the young man, but it hits close to home.

"That's my daughter's age. I have a daughter, 21 years old. It's sad. Anybody, 2-year-old, doesn't matter who it is. It's a person, a human, and all of this could be prevented, you know," Perez said.

According to the sheriff's office, two young family members of the victim were also in the apartment when the shooting happened. Investigators said bullets struck at least three apartments. No other injuries were reported.

"As of right now, we don't have any information as to who the shooters were, whether or not they were shooting at someone else, whether or not they were just firing randomly, so if anyone has any information, we are asking them to call in," Brown said.

