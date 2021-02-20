Katy, Bryan residents use Ford F-150 generators to power homes amid winter-weather outages

Randy Jones, of Katy, powered appliances in his house by plugging extension cords directly into the truck bed of his 2021 Ford F-150. Courtesy of Randy Jones

Dan Basile, of Bryan, used the 2021 F-150 he just purchased to heat his home during rolling blackouts. Courtesy of Dan Basile

In Galveston County, there have been two confirmed exposure deaths and one confirmed carbon monoxide poisoning death.

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- As Texans deal with catastrophic events around the winter storm, a handful who lost power at their homes have used their 2021 Ford F-150s with a built-in Pro Power Onboard generator to get through the worst of it.They include residents of Katy and Bryan.Randy Jones of Katy was without power from Sunday to Wednesday. He powered appliances in the house by plugging extension cords directly into his truck bed.Dan Basile of Bryan has power now -- but he had been using the 2021 F-150 he just purchased to heat his home during rolling blackouts.The stories of both men were shared in a forum for F-150 enthusiasts.Pro Power Onboard means F-150 customers can have access to an integrated power generator. Pro Power Onboard is available on new 2021 F-150 models. Power is accessible through in-cabin outlets and up to four cargo bed-mounted 120-volt 20-amp outlets.