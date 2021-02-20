power outage

Katy, Bryan residents use Ford F-150 generators to power homes amid winter-weather outages

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- As Texans deal with catastrophic events around the winter storm, a handful who lost power at their homes have used their 2021 Ford F-150s with a built-in Pro Power Onboard generator to get through the worst of it.

They include residents of Katy and Bryan.

Randy Jones of Katy was without power from Sunday to Wednesday. He powered appliances in the house by plugging extension cords directly into his truck bed.

Randy Jones, of Katy, powered appliances in his house by plugging extension cords directly into the truck bed of his 2021 Ford F-150.

Courtesy of Randy Jones



Dan Basile of Bryan has power now -- but he had been using the 2021 F-150 he just purchased to heat his home during rolling blackouts.

Dan Basile, of Bryan, used the 2021 F-150 he just purchased to heat his home during rolling blackouts.

Courtesy of Dan Basile



The stories of both men were shared in a forum for F-150 enthusiasts.

Pro Power Onboard means F-150 customers can have access to an integrated power generator. Pro Power Onboard is available on new 2021 F-150 models. Power is accessible through in-cabin outlets and up to four cargo bed-mounted 120-volt 20-amp outlets.

MORE: Galveston County DA wants investigation into 'deeply disturbing' winter-related deaths
EMBED More News Videos

In Galveston County, there have been two confirmed exposure deaths and one confirmed carbon monoxide poisoning death.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexaskatybryanwinter stormpower outagefordwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
Water and food distribution sites open across the Houston area
Walmart to donate $1M to support winter storm relief effort
Houston resident slapped with $5,500 power bill this week
ERCOT's rolling blackouts draw first lawsuit; AG vows probe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Water and food distribution sites open across the Houston area
Houston resident slapped with $5,500 power bill this week
Texas prices for lodging, necessities skyrocket amid storm
ERCOT's rolling blackouts draw first lawsuit; AG vows probe
Kroger warns customers of pharmacy data breach
Memorial Hermann opens 1,000 vaccine appointments
Saturday's freezing temps will be our last for a while
Show More
Here's how you can help Texans in need
Weather experts: Lack of planning caused cold catastrophe
How to survive power outages in the winter
Massive fire destroys central Texas hotel
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
More TOP STORIES News