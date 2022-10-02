2-year-old killed after being struck by a speeding truck in SW Houston, police say

This was just one of the two incidents involving young children in the Houston area killed in a hit-and run.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run in southwest Houston, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

The incident happened in the 8400 block of Nairn Street near Gessner Road.

According to witnesses, a man driving a truck traveling at a high rate of speed allegedly struck the 2-year-old boy, according to HPD.

The driver attempted to flee, but neighbors nearby were able to stop and hold him until officers arrived, police said.

According to HPD, the suspect in the case is 22 years old.

This fatal incident was one of two that occurred on Saturday involving a motor vehicle and the death of a young child.

A 6-year-old was stuck and killed by a driver in a white SUV in the 9700 block of Leawood at Elmcroft Drive also in southwest Houston at about 6:19 p.m.

Officials are evaluating to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor for both cases.