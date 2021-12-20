teen killed

2 teens found dead after SUV crashes into front yard of NW Harris Co. home

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenagers were found dead after a possible drug deal led to a shooting and wreck in northwest Harris County.

The SUV one of the teens was found in came to a stop in the front yard of a home in the 7400 block of Log Cradle Drive.

Video from the scene shows just how close the SUV came to crashing into the home.



Investigators said a 16-year-old Hispanic boy was found inside the SUV with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Neighbors found him after the SUV crashed into their front yard around 9 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, they found a second body. Investigators said a Black teenager, between the ages of 16 and 18, was found on the sidewalk about 100 feet from the SUV.

Investigators said they also found several guns and narcotics in the SUV, leading them to question if the shooting and crash had something to do with drugs.



Investigators were working to determine if there are any other people involved in the shooting. Deputies believe the two teens may have shot each other.

"All drug deals are bad, but it does appear that one or the other was in the act of committing a robbery, so there was a shootout," Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said. "It appears the shootout was between these two males. We have no evidence, so far, that a third person was involved."

Deputies believe the Hispanic teen lived in the neighborhood.

