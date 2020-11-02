missing person

EquuSearch searching for 2 missing Angleton teens last seen Oct. 27

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch is searching for two missing teens out of Angleton, Texas, who were last seen Oct. 27.

EquuSearch is looking for 15-year-old Emily Golden and 16-year-old Jaryn Morgan, who reportedly left together. EquuSearch said one of the girls texted her mom on the day of their disappearance. The teen allegedly told her mom she would be home soon that day, but the family never heard from her.

Emily was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans. She's reported to have a birthmark above her left eyebrow and has shoulder-length brown hair. She's from Angleton, but EquuSearch believes the 15-year-old could be in the Houston area.

Jaryn was last seen wearing a Texas A&M shirt, ripped jeans with black tights underneath, Nike flats, a gray and blue backpack, and a black facemask with "Queen" written on it. Jaryn is reported to have a scar on her right shin, and her hair is down to her mid-back.

Anyone with information on the teens' whereabouts is urged to contact Angleton ISD Police Department at (979) 997-7220 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.
