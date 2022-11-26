2-alarm fire causes four apartment units to be damaged in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department is investigating what caused a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex near Chimney Rock early Saturday morning.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Fire officials responded to the complex on 8222 Kingsbrook Road in the Hillshire Village area at about 2:50 a.m. and found the two-story building engulfed in heavy fire.

Firefighters were able to subdue the fire and get it under control quickly, officials said.

According to HFD, the fire started on a first-floor unit and spread to the upper level into the attic.

Four apartment units were affected, but no other injuries were reported.

The non-profit organization, Red Cross arrived at the complex to render help, HFD said.

The Houston Fire Department's Arson Division is investigating the exact cause of the fire.