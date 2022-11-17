Police looking for suspects who fatally shot 19-year-old in the head in SW Houston

Police said the 19-year-old was walking with another man when they were approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the head.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old died after he was shot in the head while walking in a southwest Houston parking lot overnight.

Police said the victim was walking in the 9700 block of Country Creek Drive near Bissonnet Street with another person when they were approached by two suspects shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

At some point, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the 19-year-old one time in the head.

The suspects then took off in an unknown vehicle, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the other man he was with ran away during the shooting but later came back to speak with investigators.

Investigators said it was unclear if the victim knew the suspects or if it was a one-off incident. Now, they're reviewing surveillance video and working to identify the suspects.