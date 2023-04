The driver was partially ejected from the semi-truck, according to deputies, who are investigating if weather was a factor in the accident.

18-wheeler driver dies after being ejected in crash on SH-99 near Cypress Rosehill, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of an 18-wheeler died after he drove off Highway 99 near Cypress Rosehill in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Highway 99.

Harris County deputies said the truck entered the median before going off the roadway and hitting a wall.

The driver was partially ejected and died at the scene. No other vehicle was involved.

Investigators said the road was wet but don't know if weather was a factor.