fatal crash

Woman dead, child hurt after big rig collides with their car in Waller County, authorities say

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman dead, child hurt after colliding with big rig in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed and an 11-year-old was injured in Waller County after an 18-wheeler collided with their vehicle Wednesday night, according to authorities.

It happened at about 9 p.m. on Highway 6 near FM 2979 in Hempstead.

Investigators said the car slammed into the big rig as it was pulling out of a truck stop.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety later identified her as 49-year-old Furong Lin.

The 11-year-old was flown to the hospital, but authorities did not release the child's condition.

It was unclear if any charges will be filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waller countycar crashchild injuredfatal crashwoman killedchild in carcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
HPD officer relieved of duty after crash that killed 75-year-old man
Family wants justice for man killed in crash involving HPD officer
Couple killed in hit-and-run accident on Christmas Eve
Man killed in HPD-involved crash was coming from church, family says
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News