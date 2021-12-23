Woman dead, child hurt after big rig collides with their car in Waller County, authorities say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed and an 11-year-old was injured in Waller County after an 18-wheeler collided with their vehicle Wednesday night, according to authorities.It happened at about 9 p.m. on Highway 6 near FM 2979 in Hempstead.Investigators said the car slammed into the big rig as it was pulling out of a truck stop.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety later identified her as 49-year-old Furong Lin.The 11-year-old was flown to the hospital, but authorities did not release the child's condition.It was unclear if any charges will be filed.