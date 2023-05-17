The driver was unable to clear one of the overpasses so now the 18-wheeler is going the wrong way on the northbound lanes of the Pierce Elevated.

18-wheeler forced to go wrong way by HPD on I-45 NB after carrying too tall load, video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler is blocking I-45 northbound at Pierce Elevated after realizing it is carrying too tall of a load, forcing Houston police to escort it through town, Transtar video shows.

The driver was unable to clear one of the overpasses so now the 18-wheeler is going the wrong way on the northbound lanes of the Pierce Elevated.

Video shows it appears HPD is trying to get it back to the Highway 59 interchange or another exit before that so they can successfully turn it around and get it through a ramp without a low overpass.

This is affecting drivers heading into downtown from Clear Lake, Webster, and Texas City, as backups go for at least three miles.

Drivers are urged to take Telephone Road, the South Loop, or the Eastex Freeway as an alternate route.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!