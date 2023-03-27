17-year-old faces 4 charges after allegedly firing gun at group of teenagers in Alief area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is accused of firing a gun at a group of teenagers in the Alief area on Sunday.

Alexxis Zambrano is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Houston police released his mugshot in a tweet.

HPD officers responded to a shooting call at 7100 Crownwest Street at 6:40 p.m.

Investigators said a suspect inside a vehicle discharged a firearm at a group of people. Police described the group as two 17-year-old males, one 17-year-old female, a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl.

Police said no one was struck by the gunfire. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

While investigating what led up to the shooting, officers at the scene were informed of a nearby crash involving a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle.

Officers detained the suspect, later identified as Zambrano, at the scene of the crash. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Police did not provide any information on the motive behind the shooting. It was also unclear if Zambrano knew the group of teens.