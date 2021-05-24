16-year-old shot in drive-by shooting while walking home from school, HCSO says

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at the 5300 blk of Aldine Bender. A male, possibly 16 yrs, suffered a gunshot wound while walking along Aldine Bender. The shooter possibly fired from a car. The injured teen has been taken to a hospital. No other details. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/hgDm9NEa5u — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy who was walking home from school was shot during a drive-by shooting in north Harris County.It happened in the 5300 block of Aldine Bender around 4:25 p.m. on Monday.According to a tweet posted by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, he was walking down the street when someone shot at him.The sheriff's office told Eyewitness News they believe someone rolled down the window and shot him while driving by.The teen was rushed to the hospital and is described as stable.