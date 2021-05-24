drive by shooting

16-year-old shot in drive-by shooting while walking home from school, HCSO says

16-year-old shot while walking home from school, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy who was walking home from school was shot during a drive-by shooting in north Harris County.

It happened in the 5300 block of Aldine Bender around 4:25 p.m. on Monday.

According to a tweet posted by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, he was walking down the street when someone shot at him.



The sheriff's office told Eyewitness News they believe someone rolled down the window and shot him while driving by.

The teen was rushed to the hospital and is described as stable.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
