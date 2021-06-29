teen killed

15-year-old girl dies after being thrown from golf cart in Galveston crash

EMBED <>More Videos

15-year-old girl killed in golf cart crash in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old girl after she was thrown from a golf cart in Galveston Sunday.

Galveston police said the teenager was visiting from North Texas.

Officers responded to a single vehicle major accident at the intersection of Spotted Sandpiper Drive and King Rail Circle on the West End of the island around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police a 16-year-old was driving the golf cart westbound on Spotted Sandpiper Drive when she made a sharp turn onto King Rail Circle. The 15-year-old passenger was ejected from the golf cart during the sharp turn, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the 15-year-old girl lying unconscious with injuries on the roadway.

Galveston EMS transported the teen to UTMB Health Galveston, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The 16-year-old driver was not injured, according to police.

Investigators determined that both girls were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Police do not believe foul play or intoxication are contributing factors in the accident.

No charges have been filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonfatal crashteen killedteenagerteencrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Dickinson family begs for answers 15 years after teen murder
Teen who fell to her death remembered as independent
Teen girl falls to her death off Beltway ramp flyover after crash
Owner of car in deadly crash 'had no idea it was my car'
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News