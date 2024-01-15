14-year-old facing charges after allegedly stealing car, leading police on chase in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old was arrested for stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase in northwest Houston on Friday.

According to deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office, they tried to pull over the stolen vehicle in the 13200 block of Jones Road.

The teen reportedly refused to stop and led authorities on a brief chase.

The chase ended when he lost control and crashed, officials said.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

