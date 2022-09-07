'He was my best friend': Family and friends attend vigil for 14-year-old killed in Galveston crash

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father said he lost his best friend after his 14-year-old son died in a car crash in Galveston over the weekend.

The community came together on Tuesday night holding a vigil for Mason Nelson and three other Ball High School students who were also in the car.

Reid Nelson comes back to the intersection in front of Ball High School often, after losing his son.

"I have learned so much about that kid since Friday night. He was my best friend, but I had no idea just how awesome he was," Nelson said.

Those who knew Mason say he was big on love and his religion.

The 14-year-old was in a Jeep with four others- an adult and three fellow Ball High School students- when a white SUV, seen speeding down the street, hit them.

"This is a tragedy, and it's not over yet," Nelson said. "Mason's very dear friends are fighting for their lives. Literally."

The incident Friday night sent two to the hospital in critical condition.

Keith Brazier, 28, who police believe had been drinking at the time, has been charged with murder.

Brazier has three prior DWI convictions and had just gotten out of jail that morning.

"It's very hard to see everybody going through this because nobody should have to go through this type of thing in high school," Kaliyah Fontenot, a Ball High School student who also spoke at the vigil, said. "It's very sad."

Galveston's school superintendent says the pain must turn into purpose.

"There's a lot of students that are hurting, there's a lot of community members that are hurting and the only thing we can do is love each other and hold on to each other during this time," Galveston ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said.

He said this loss feels like he lost a child of his own.

"I look at these students as my children because I need to try to keep them safe, and I take it personally," Gibson said.

Mason's brief time at Ball High School is going to leave a long-lasting impact.

"I hope y'all can learn to love and treat one another the way he wanted to love and treat y'all," Nelson said.