11-year-old girl shot to death by father in hunting accident, Harrison County deputies say

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old girl from East Texas was shot to death by her father in a hunting accident Saturday near the Texas and Louisiana border, Harrison County deputies said.Deputies said they were called to a hunting accident at about 5:15 p.m. near Young and Hickey roads.When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found the 11-year-old shot with life-threatening injuries. Due to inclement weather, all emergency helicopters were grounded so the girl was rushed to a medical center by EMS.Deputies said the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.The family of the girl later identified her as Daisy Grace Lynn George of Hallsville, Texas."Anytime a young person loses their life, it's tragic for all involved," Sheriff Brandon J. Fletcher said in a press release. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time."The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department along with other county investigators were completing a thorough investigation.Fletcher was working with the superintendent of Hallsville ISD to coordinate grief counselors for all faculty and students affected by the incident.