11-year-old girl shot to death by father in hunting accident, Harrison County deputies say

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old girl from East Texas was shot to death by her father in a hunting accident Saturday near the Texas and Louisiana border, Harrison County deputies said.

Deputies said they were called to a hunting accident at about 5:15 p.m. near Young and Hickey roads.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found the 11-year-old shot with life-threatening injuries. Due to inclement weather, all emergency helicopters were grounded so the girl was rushed to a medical center by EMS.

Deputies said the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The family of the girl later identified her as Daisy Grace Lynn George of Hallsville, Texas.

"Anytime a young person loses their life, it's tragic for all involved," Sheriff Brandon J. Fletcher said in a press release. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time."

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department along with other county investigators were completing a thorough investigation.

Fletcher was working with the superintendent of Hallsville ISD to coordinate grief counselors for all faculty and students affected by the incident.
