15-year-old arrested, 2 other suspects sought in shooting that hurt 4 young siblings in SE Houston

Houston police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that injured four young siblings on Collier Street last week.

Houston police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that injured four young siblings on Collier Street last week.

Houston police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that injured four young siblings on Collier Street last week.

Houston police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that injured four young siblings on Collier Street last week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have made an arrest in a southeast Houston shooting that left four siblings between 10 and 16 years old in the hospital last Thursday.

The Houston Police Department arrested a 15-year-old who allegedly shot into a family's home on Collier Street on Aug. 22 at about 9:15 p.m. He faces four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

HPD said the suspects, possibly teenagers or young adults, came up to the door of the home wearing masks and started shooting, injuring the four siblings. The suspects took off before officers could arrive.

The victims include two boys and two girls, ages 10, 12, 15, and 16 years old, according to police. They were all taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Masked suspects open fire, shooting 4 siblings between 10 and 16 years old, HPD says

Four young siblings were shot when three masked gunmen opened fire on a home on Collier Street in southeast Houston, according to police.

Police confirmed there was an ongoing dispute on social media between one of the victims and a suspect.

On Saturday, investigators said the 15-year-old suspect walked into a police station with a family member and was taken into custody.

Two other suspects, however, still haven't been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.