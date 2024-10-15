Man wanted for questioning in connection to 13-year-old's June death outside Cortland Med Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to the June 16 shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department said officers are searching for 20-year-old Ricardo Alejandro Hernandez, who is not charged, and believe he might have information to provide to detectives.

The 13-year-old, Quinton Higgins, and his 18-year-old brother were gunned down in the parking lot of their home at the Cortland Med Center apartment complex.

HPD said the two brothers were walking across the parking lot at the complex in the 9100 block of Lakes at 610 Drive around 8:40 p.m.

RELATED: 13-year-old killed, 18-year-old brother hurt in shooting outside SW Houston apartments, police say

Investigators said the teen brothers were walking across the parking lot of their apartment complex when a car pulled up and someone allegedly jumped out and shot at them.

A car allegedly pulled up to the teenagers before someone jumped out and shot at them. Horelica said the 13-year-old died at the scene, and the 18-year-old survived after being taken to the hospital.

HPD said it is unclear whether it was a random incident or if the victims were targeted.

According to investigators, the teen boys lived at the apartment complex. Their parents were at the scene but did not witness the incident.

Houston police said the suspects fled in what appeared to be a gray vehicle, possibly a Lexus. One of them was allegedly wearing a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.

