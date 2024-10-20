5-year-old accidentally shoots herself in NW Harris County, stepfather arrested, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after a 5-year-old girl was able to gain access to a gun and shoot herself late Saturday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on social media that the shooting happened in the 8400 block of Parasol in NW Harris County.

Deputies arrived and learned the young girl found the gun and accidentally shot herself. HCSO said she was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

At last check, the child remains in fair condition.

The man that was arrested was identified as the child's stepfather, according to the sheriff. He was taken into custody for felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Officials, there were other children and adults present when the child shot herself.

HCSO did not provide details if there were any other injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.