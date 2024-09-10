Bullet lodged in 3-year-old's knee after man opened fire during fight with girlfriend, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While two victims recover from a weekend shooting, officers released new details about why a man said he opened fire in an apartment hitting his girlfriend and a 3-year-old.

On Saturday at about 3 a.m., Houston police officers said a couple got into a fight at an apartment in the Gulfton area near Rampart Street and Westpark Drive.

That's when they say a man opened fire hitting his girlfriend and a 3-year-old, who wasn't a target, with a stray bullet.

"Bullets have no names," Houston police Detective J. Wiltz said on Saturday. "When weapons are fired bullets go any and everywhere. So, as you noticed, we were knocking on doors to make sure that all of the other residents are okay."

One of those residents was Tahmeshia Mosely, who lives next door.

"Thankful and grateful that nobody else was hurt," Mosely explained. "I'm not happy that they were hurt, but nobody else was involved or injured."

Officers arrested Eduardo Gomez. He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a family member.

In court, prosecutors said he shot at his girlfriend several times and hit her in the chest and stomach. One of the bullets went through the wall in the apartment and struck the young boy.

"The female adult complainant is in surgery," a Harris County prosecutor said in court. "The child is going to be discharged soon. They were not able to remove the bullet from the child's knee."

The boy isn't related to either of them. Hours after the shooting, detectives took photos of Gomez and asked questions.

We asked why he opened fire. "That is yet to be determined," Wiltz told ABC13 on Saturday.

On Monday, officers said Gomez told them he was fighting with his girlfriend in the bedroom when she tried to hit him with a knife. That's when he started shooting.

The female isn't charged. Legal experts told ABC13 you're allowed to protect yourself, but if there are other aggravating factors, you could lose the protection.

Over the weekend, detectives told ABC13 that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute and encouraged others in a dangerous situation to seek help.

"I just feel as if you have to go through things like that as far as abuse in a relationship it's not worth it," Mosely said. "It's not worth risking your life."

Gomez is due back in court next month. He remains behind bars after his bond was set at $200,000.

