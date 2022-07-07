1-year-old boy abandoned outside apartment complex found with wound to mouth, police say

Help us identify the parents of this baby boy, about 6-10 mos old, found abandoned & crying near an iron fence in an apartment complex at 10300 S. Wilcrest Dr at 12:40pm on Tues (July 5).



No missing persons reports & no one has claimed the baby. He's in CPS custody & care. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hf4OF38RmE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 6, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old boy found abandoned outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston appears to also have a small injury.On Wednesday evening, a relative called the Houston Police Department to identify the child, but investigators still have not been able to find the boy's mom or dad.The baby was found at 10300 S. Wilcrest Drive on Tuesday at about 12:40 p.m., according to police. He was found crying, abandoned near an iron fence at The Onyx apartment complex."I didn't hear anybody talk about it (Tuesday), but the police were in our apartments. I saw it all over my newsfeed, the baby everywhere. I was like, 'Wow.' Then I put two and two together. I'm like, 'That is why they were here yesterday in my apartments looking for this baby,'" said Lexie Gardner, a resident at The Onyx.The child has a wound to his mouth but is otherwise OK.We still do not know his name, and it was unclear how long he had been outside for.Police are investigating whether the child lives at the apartment complex and how he even got outside in the first place.The baby is safe and in the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS).His parents are not facing any criminal charges, but police said they want to speak with them to understand the circumstances that led to abandoning the child.Police said the boy was 6 to 10 months old, but family later identified him to be 12 months old.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Detective R. Blackmon at 713-830-3265.