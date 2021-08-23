New Zillow report forecasts how affordable Houston is for homeowners

HOUSTON, Texas -- With real estate prices soaring, homes in Texas flying off the market at a record pace, and rising inflation nationally, new Houston homeowners could be forgiven for worrying that most of their paycheck will go to their mortgage.
Fortunately, a new report from real estate platform Zillow paints a rather rosy picture for Bayou City buyers.
The typical homebuyer in Houston should anticipate spending 18.8 percent of their income on mortgage payments in December, according to Zillow's recent analysis. Notably that's only up from 17.2 percent in June.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
