real estate

New Zillow report forecasts how affordable Houston is for homeowners

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston's real estate market reaches record levels

HOUSTON, Texas -- With real estate prices soaring, homes in Texas flying off the market at a record pace, and rising inflation nationally, new Houston homeowners could be forgiven for worrying that most of their paycheck will go to their mortgage.

Fortunately, a new report from real estate platform Zillow paints a rather rosy picture for Bayou City buyers.

The typical homebuyer in Houston should anticipate spending 18.8 percent of their income on mortgage payments in December, according to Zillow's recent analysis. Notably that's only up from 17.2 percent in June.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonreal estate developmenthomereal estatehomeownershouston culturemap
REAL ESTATE
Home rental scam disguises fake listings for real homes
Texas tops list of popular destinations for international homebuyers
Houston suburb scores near the top in realtor survey
Fort Bend's massive mixed-use development to grow even larger
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News