Pro football players hungry for an opportunity as XFL training camp begins

Training camp is underway for the XFL and the Houston Roughnecks in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All eight of the XFL teams are training in north Texas.

Tuesday was the first day of pads for the Roughnecks up in Arlington.

The Roughnecks' training camp is very similar to an NFL camp. This is pro football, and Head Coach Wade Phillips' team is hungry for the opportunity.

This can be a stepping stone for some players into the NFL or back for some. The Roughnecks have plenty of NFL experience on their roster.

The competition is heating up between the offensive and the defense, which is something Coach Phillips loves to see.

"It's competitive. It always is between the offense and the defense. With the talent we have, it's a challenge for both sides," Phillips told ABC13.

Former Texans Linebacker Duke Ejiofor is loving another shot at pro football. "You can feel it out here every day. Everyone is hungry. Everyone is trying to take advantage of it," he said.