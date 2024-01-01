Wrong-way driver crashes into 3 other vehicles on Eastex Freeway, police say

Police said one person was detained at the scene. It's unclear where the driver got on the freeway or how long they were traveling the wrong way.

Police said one person was detained at the scene. It's unclear where the driver got on the freeway or how long they were traveling the wrong way.

Police said one person was detained at the scene. It's unclear where the driver got on the freeway or how long they were traveling the wrong way.

Police said one person was detained at the scene. It's unclear where the driver got on the freeway or how long they were traveling the wrong way.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrong-way driver is to blame for a crash on the I-69 Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston, according to police.

Houston Transtar cameras captured police activity on the freeway just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Houston police said the wrong-way driver hit at least three other vehicles near Bennington Street. They were driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

One person was detained by police.

There's no word on any injuries in the crashes.

It's unclear where the driver got on the freeway or how long they were traveling the wrong way.