Wrong-way driver killed in fiery crash with 18-wheeler on I-45 in Montgomery Co.

S/B IH-45 main lanes near FM 830 are completely closed due to a fatality accident. A wrong way driver was N/B in the S/B main lanes and struck an 18-Wheeler head-on. Driver of the 18 wheeler is alive. Wrong way driver is deceased. Take alternate routes until roadway is open. — Conroe Police (@ConroePolice) December 2, 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly wrong-way crash caused a major traffic shutdown on I-45 in Montgomery County.The southbound main lanes were closed near FM-830 for hours as crews worked to clean up the crash.Just before midnight, investigators say a 21-year-old driver was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes when he crashed head-on with an 18-wheeler and was killed.The driver of the 18-wheeler survived, but fire destroyed the big rig. Police say the truck was loaded with rolls of cotton.The 18-wheeler driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.Investigators said debris was scattered along the highway for several hundred yards after the crash.