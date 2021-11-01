World Series doesn't stop Astros' kids from trick-or-treating away from home

Despite being in an Atlanta hotel while kids back in Houston celebrated Halloween, the Astros family made sure all the kids still had a great holiday.
Photos on social media showed the kids of various Astros stars, like Lance McCullers and Zack Greinke, trick-or-treating in the hallways of the hotel.
Star shortstop Carlos Correa dressed up as the iconic Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street to provide the tricks of the night.
In a video posted to his wife Daniella Correa Rodriguez's Instagram, Correa could be seen running out of his hotel room in costume, scaring the kids.
You can see the hilarious moment in the video player above.
She also posted an adorable photo of all of the Astros' kids, in costume, parading up and down the hotel hallway.
Daniella, who is expecting the couple's first child, a boy, dressed up as a bee.
