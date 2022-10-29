'Don't become the victim of a scam': HPD warns of counterfeit World Series tickets

"Don't become the victim of a scam. You lose a couple thousand dollars or more, and you find yourself at the gate, and you can't get in," HPD Chief Finner said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The World Series is here, and so are the scams, and the Houston Police Department is warning Astros fans not to fall victim to counterfeit tickets.

Fans can access legitimate tickets through the MLB and its partner StubHub.

The Houston Astros have advanced to the World Series four times in the past six years, and HPD chief Troy Finner says victims have come forward after every game.

RELATED: Spring family tricked into buying fake World Series tickets

"Don't become the victim of a scam. You lose a couple thousand dollars or more, and you find yourself at the gate, and you can't get in," Finner said. "Buy a ticket from somebody you know or a legitimate ticket agency."

Two hours before the first pitch of Game 1, the cheapest tickets available on StubHub were priced at around $500.

The most expensive seats were totaled at around $15,000.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.