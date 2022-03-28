worker death

Tree trimmer dies after contact with power line in northwest Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tree trimmer died after coming in contact with a power line in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon, Harris County Fire Marshal said.

At about 12 p.m., EMS responded to a call for an unconscious person in the 5700 block of Pinewilde, officials say.



Champions Forest Fire Department said the man's body has not been recovered and CenterPoint Energy will be turning off the electricity so crews can remove the body.

Skyeye's video shows two Centerpoint power trucks and two EMS vehicles parked on the street.

Officials say two tree trimmers were working during the incident. Investigators have not given further details on the second man.
