ABC13 town hall to explore why women are leaving the workplace during COVID-19 pandemic

Carla Thompson, Turner Industries Group workforce development manager

Dr. Elizabeth Gregory, University of Houston Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies program director

Dr. Julie Fette, Rice University Center for the Study of Women, Gender, and Sexuality associate professor

Monica Roberts, Dress for Success Houston director of professional development and education

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 2.3 million women have left their jobs, with female participation in the labor force plummeting to levels not seen since 1988, according to theABC13, Houston's news leader, is gathering experts for a town hall Thursday, March 18 (7 - 8 p.m. CDT), to reflect on how women in the workplace have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and provide strategies to help them return to their careers.The emergence of the "shecession" has revealed the unequal burden of care carried by so many of these employees, erasing important gains made by women in the workforce globally.Eyewitness News anchors Brhe Berry and Gina Gaston are bringing together a panel to take a deeper dive into the exodus of women across multiple industries, exploring the reasons female workers are disappearing and what we can do to reverse course.In September, one in every four women said they were considering leaving their jobs or downshifting their careers as the burden of unpaid childcare and domestic work had increased amid the pandemic, limiting women's time and options to contribute to the economy, according to a