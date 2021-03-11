abc13 town hall

ABC13 town hall to explore why women are leaving the workplace during COVID-19 pandemic

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 2.3 million women have left their jobs, with female participation in the labor force plummeting to levels not seen since 1988, according to the National Women's Law Center.

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is gathering experts for a town hall Thursday, March 18 (7 - 8 p.m. CDT), to reflect on how women in the workplace have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and provide strategies to help them return to their careers.

The emergence of the "shecession" has revealed the unequal burden of care carried by so many of these employees, erasing important gains made by women in the workforce globally.

OUR AMERICA: Find resources and organizations that support Houston women in need

Eyewitness News anchors Brhe Berry and Gina Gaston are bringing together a panel to take a deeper dive into the exodus of women across multiple industries, exploring the reasons female workers are disappearing and what we can do to reverse course.

Viewers can submit questions for the town hall using the form below:
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)


Panelists for Thursday's town hall include:
  • Carla Thompson, Turner Industries Group workforce development manager
  • Dr. Elizabeth Gregory, University of Houston Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies program director
  • Dr. Julie Fette, Rice University Center for the Study of Women, Gender, and Sexuality associate professor
  • Monica Roberts, Dress for Success Houston director of professional development and education


In September, one in every four women said they were considering leaving their jobs or downshifting their careers as the burden of unpaid childcare and domestic work had increased amid the pandemic, limiting women's time and options to contribute to the economy, according to a Lean In and McKinsey & Company report.

SEE ALSO: Why the 'shecession' will last long after COVID-19 pandemic ends

The virtual town hall will stream exclusively on ABC13.com and ABC13's apps for your smartphone, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Google TV devices. Just search "ABC13 Houston."



RELATED: What's behind the wage gap between women and men
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonemploymentabc13 town halljobs hiringwomen's history monthjobsworkplacewomen
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 TOWN HALL
Abbott relaxing rules stirs fear of another COVID-19 spike
Lawmakers to hold ERCOT under microscope after disaster
Minority student obstacles could sink Texas if left unchanged
Black community in Texas faces critical moment in COVID-19 fight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden signs $1.9T stimulus bill before speech to nation
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint at her home, HPD says
Houston judge becomes trailblazer for women in law
Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front Sunday
'No Layups' packed with Texans talk and 'Road to Wrestlemania'
Show More
ABC13's virtual job fair features more than 700 openings
Texas AG sues Austin to stop it from imposing local mask order
Harris Co. attorney suing TxDOT over I-45 expansion project
COVID-19 pandemic: 1 year later
Galveston Co. deputy shoots armed suspect while serving warrant
More TOP STORIES News