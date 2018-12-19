Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts

Chris Watts, who's serving life in prison for the murder of his pregnant wife and two young daughters, is receiving love letters from women.
Prosecutors are releasing dozens of letters sent to the 33-year-old.
"In my heart, you are a great guy," wrote a woman named Candace.
"I'm hoping to brighten your days," wrote another woman. Someone even sent a picture of herself in a bikini.
Watts admitted to killing his wife, Shanann, and their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, after first telling police they were missing.
In a deal with prosecutors, Watts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.
He's serving three life sentences.
Earlier this month, Watts was moved from a prison in Colorado to one in Wisconsin for his safety.
RELATED STORIES:
Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris Watts
'We loved you like a son': Shanann's parents address Chris Watts at sentencing
Chris Watts' mistress went to police after he killed his wife and daughters: 'He lied about everything'
'Newly released documents reveal troubled marriage before Watts family murders
'He's not a monster': Parents of Chris Watts defend son who admitted to killing wife, children
Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters
Colorado man arrested after reportedly confessing to killing pregnant wife and two young daughters
Timeline: What happened before Shanann Watts, daughters went missing
Authorities expected to release affidavit explain why they think Watts killed his family
Related Topics:
bizarreWatts family murderu.s. & world
bizarreWatts family murderu.s. & world