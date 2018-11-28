WATTS FAMILY MURDER

Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris Watts

Shanann Watts' family files lawsuit.

DENVER, Colorado --
The parents of Shanann Watts, the pregnant woman who was strangled by her husband in August, are suing Christopher Watts for her wrongful death.

The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 19, the day Watts was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole for the murders of Shanann and their two daughters.

Watts pleaded guilty to killing the trio and dumping their bodies on the property of one of Colorado's largest oil and gas drillers where he used to work.

The wrongful death claim is intended to help the family regain funeral expenses, the loss of Shanann's future income, and give them compensation for ongoing emotional distress stemming from the killings of Shanann, her daughters Bella and Celeste, and her unborn child, KMGH reported.

