<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3973437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Colorado man arrested after reportedly confessing to killing pregnant wife and two young daughters (1 of 10)

Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings

More information is surfacing about what happened days before Shanann Watts and her two daughters were killed.