Authorities expected to release affidavit explaining why they think Chris Watts killed his family

EMBED </>More Videos

On Monday, investigators are expected to release an affidavit explain why they think Watts killed his family (KMGH)

FREDERICK, Colorado --
On Monday, authorities in Colorado are expected to release an affidavit explaining why investigators believe 33-year-old Christopher Watts killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters.

Christopher faces one count of first-degree murder after deliberation, two counts of first-degree murder - position of trust, and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body, after the bodies of his wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and two daughters, 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella, were found on the property of Anadarko Petroleum, one of Colorado's largest oil and gas drillers.

Records show Christopher was employed by the company in 2015.

Officials said the bodies of the young girls were found inside oil and gas tanks that "were mostly full." Investigators believe Christopher placed the girls in there to conceal the smell from passersby.

Shanann was reported missing on Aug. 13 by her friend Nickole Atkinson after she missed a doctor's appointment.

Atkinson said she felt something was off and called police.

Atkison spoke exclusively with Good Morning America (GMA), saying things almost seemed too perfect.

Tune in to GMA Monday morning where she will be speaking out on troubling signs and the moment she told Christopher she was calling police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pregnant womanwoman killedmurdercrimechild killedu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Defense DNA request denied in deaths of pregnant mom and kids
What we know about the Watts family and the killings
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife and 2 kids killed by husband
Top Stories
Manager killed in workplace shooting in Missouri City
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship
Driver arrested after spinning donuts on bridge
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
Fantasy football picks could score you Super Bowl tickets
Deputies: Man slit his wrists at town meeting in order to be heard
Show More
Coast Guard rescues 3 people stranded near Crystal Beach
Teen hospitalized for possible self-inflicted gunshot
The Redneck Country Club hosts 2-day 'Hire Veterans Job Fair'
Police: Man kicked doctor, set bed sheets on fire at hospital
Second suspect identified in robbery at Harris Co. business
More News