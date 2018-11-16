WATTS FAMILY MURDER

Chris Watts' mistress went to police after he killed his wife and daughters

EMBED </>More Videos

Mistress of Colorado man speaks out after he pleads guilty to killing his family

DENVER, Colorado --
The mistress of a Colorado father who admitted to killing his wife and two daughters is telling her story, claiming in a new interview that she had no idea Watts was still married when they were together.

Nichol Kessinger was having an affair with Chris Watts at the time he murdered his wife and children, but she says she had no idea he was still married.

Kessinger sat down for an exclusive interview with the Denver Post, telling the newspaper, "He's a liar. He lied about everything."

According to Kessinger, Watts introduced himself to her at work, and wooed her into a romance, coming across as a 'good listener' and a 'soft-spoken man.'

She noticed he didn't wear a wedding ring, and told her he was wrapping up a 'mutual divorce.' But that persona unraveled after Watts' family disappeared.

Christopher Lee Watts pleaded guilty to all nine charges he was facing.



Nothing made sense, Kessinger said, as Watts presented himself to the world as a happily married man begging for his family's safe return.

She said to the Denver Post, "I found out he was still married and his wife was 15 weeks pregnant. If he was able to lie to me and hide something that big, what else was he lying about?"

According to the Post, Kessinger was "shocked" at Watts' deception and "scared" for his wife and daughters. She began interrogating him about the disappearance of his family, drilling in on the inconsistencies in his story and demanding answers.

But instead of resolving her concerns, Watts' responses and lack of emotion only made Kessinger more suspicious.

The following morning, with Watts' family still missing, Kessinger reportedly went to the police. That night Watts was arrested, later pleading guilty to murdering his wife and daughters, hiding their bodies on the property of the same oil company where he and Kessinger first met.

RELATED:
Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters
Colorado man arrested after reportedly confessing to killing pregnant wife and two young daughters
Timeline: What happened before Shanann Watts, daughters went missing
Authorities expected to release affidavit explain why they think Watts killed his family
Related Topics:
Watts family murderu.s. & worldmurdercheatingColorado
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
WATTS FAMILY MURDER
'Not a monster' Parents defend man who admitted to killing family
Chris Watts pleads guilty to killing wife and 2 daughters
Judge won't stop release of autopsy files in family killings
Prosecutors keeping how Colorado mom, girls died secret
More Watts family murder
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 1 injured when SUV crashes into dry cleaners
Houston gang war blamed for double drive-by shooting
20K known gang members in Houston, Acevedo says
BLUE FLASH: Meteor captured shooting across Texas sky
Ed Oliver gets heated with head coach over a jacket during game
Perfect weather! Temperatures will range from the 70s to 60s this weekend
91K pounds of ground turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Watch deputies bust drivers blowing past stopped school bus
Show More
Officers claim company won't pay them for extra duty job
Tennessee man wanted for raping 16-month-old boy
Estranged husband charged in murder of missing mother
Snow forces some NJ students to stay overnight in school
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
More News