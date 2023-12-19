Woman shot in the face in southeast Houston may have been followed home from the store, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a young woman being shot in the face as she returned home from a shopping trip on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of Thrush Drive near Mykawa Road in southeast Houston.

Houston police said it appears the young woman and a family member -- possibly her mother or mother-in-law -- were followed home after shopping. Though, investigators don't believe robbery was the motive.

When officers arrived at the home on Thrush Drive, they found a white truck with a bullet hole in it and a woman in her 20s who had been shot in the face.

Police said the women didn't realize they were being followed until they were pulling into the driveway. From there, police said things happened fast.

Investigators said they don't yet know if there was an argument between the women and the shooter.

"From my understanding, they got out, fired one shot, jumped back in the car and drove off. All we are getting is a dark-colored car and one, possibly two males inside the vehicle," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said she is in stable condition. The family member who was with the victim was not hurt.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive in the shooting.

