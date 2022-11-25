Man in custody after shooting ex-girlfriend to death at NW Harris County apartment, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after deputies say she was shot by her ex-boyfriend during a possible domestic violence incident Friday afternoon in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalez said units responded to the shooting at an apartment complex located in the 8500 block of Point Park Drive.

The 22-year-old woman was allegedly visiting one of the units when the man forced himself into the place and shot her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Deputies attempted to mediate with the man over the phone but later found out that he had fled from the scene.

He was later arrested after being found in east Harris County, deputies said.

