Ex-boyfriend sought after woman shot and killed through apartment window in SE Houston, police say

The woman was shot in the back in front of two small children, police said. She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot and killed in front of two small children in southeast Houston overnight in what appears to be another case of deadly domestic violence in the city.

Houston police believe the shooter is the woman's ex-boyfriend. Police said he's on the run after taking off from the Wesley Square Apartments in the 7400 block of Calhoun Road near the South Loop.

Officers with HPD's Southeast Patrol Unit responded to the apartment complex just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the back inside one of the apartments.

Officers rendered aid and medics rushed her to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the woman was in an apartment with another woman, two men and two young children.

The woman's ex-boyfriend showed up and the two got into an argument, HPD said.

That's when the ex-boyfriend went to the parking lot and reportedly got a gun from his car.

Police said he went to the woman's window and began firing at her from outside.

"Through the outside window, he began to shoot into the apartment and she was struck with a bullet," Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

Investigators believe the shooter fired four to five rounds.

No one else inside the apartment was hurt, including the children.

The suspect fled after the shooting. Detectives were working to get a description of his car.

